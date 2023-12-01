A golf day in Chipping Norton raised a total of £10,205.50 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Last month we reported that the event raised £8,000 - but now, with the cheque presentation being made, the total has gone over the £10,000.

The day at the Cotswold Golf Club was organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay in honour of their friend Martin Pratley, who was recently diagnosed with the debilitating disease.