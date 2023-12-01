Fundraising from Chipping Norton golf day goes over the £10,000 mark
A golf day in Chipping Norton raised a total of £10,205.50 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Last month we reported that the event raised £8,000 - but now, with the cheque presentation being made, the total has gone over the £10,000.
The day at the Cotswold Golf Club was organised by cousins Gary and Paul Findlay in honour of their friend Martin Pratley, who was recently diagnosed with the debilitating disease.
Martin said he was overwhelmed with the amount raised and thanked everyone for the tremendous support.