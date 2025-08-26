Fundraisers invited to brave hot coals and raise money for Banbury-based dog training charity

Brave fundraisers have been invited to take on a walk across hot coals and raise much-needed funds for Banbury’s Dogs for Good charity.

Dogs For Good will be turning up the heat for a good cause when it hosts the fire walk on Saturday, October 10.

Residents and businesses have been invited to take part and help the charity raise money to support the work it does.

The fire walk also coincides with World Mental Health Day, meaning the event will be doubly impactful for participants.

Tina Williams, community fundraiser at Dogs for Good, said: “I’ve actually done a firewalk myself, and it’s quite something!

“You get a huge sense of achievement once you’ve done it and come away realising that actually, you can overcome your fears to do really challenging things.

“It’s also a really lovely thing to do with work colleagues and delivers a wholly unique form of camaraderie!”

The firewalk will be held at Dogs for Good’s Training Centre, just off the A422 between Banbury and Middleton Cheney, at 5.30pm.

Before participants even take their shoes off, they will be treated to a demonstration from one of the charity’s well-trained dogs and clever trainers.

Following this, all participants will then take part in a pre-event training and coaching session which should extinguish any fears they may have.

Fire walking has been practised for thousands of years by many cultures in different parts of the world.

It is not only a physical challenge but also a powerful mental exercise that helps people overcome doubts and push past their limits.

Anyone interested in taking part is asked to raise a minimum of £120 in sponsorship, with all proceeds going to Dogs for Good.

Dogs for Good helps train dogs for people, families and groups with complex health and social care needs, often due to disability, dementia, autism or mental ill health.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “Dogs can open doors, build connections and bring families and communities together. The support the charity and its dogs provide enables people to better access the world, live happier, healthier, and more independent lives.”

To register interest in taking part, visit the Dogs for Good website at:https://www.dogsforgood.org/get-involved/fundraise/firewalk/