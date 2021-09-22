Fundraisers help keep the fire burning for Banbury area charity - Katharine House Hospice

A woman takes part in the firewalking event to help Katharine House Hospice (photo by Neil Simmons with Modern Parlances Photos)

Friends and family turned out in droves to support their loved ones as they took part in the Katharine House Firewalk event at Banbury Rugby Club on Friday 17 September.

A motivational speech by facilitators Firewalking UK got the participants all fired up to overcome their fears before they embarked on a journey across the embers - which burnt at a temperature that could melt aluminium.

Emma Shuttle from Banbury said: “I wanted to do something challenging. I like doing crazy stuff and this ticked that box. It lived up to expectations!

"It was very rewarding to get through it and prove that I could do it. I thought it was important to support Katharine House because the hospice is really needed in the community and I want to help to make sure it’s here for the future.”

Lorraine Harrison said: “It’s something I have wanted to do for a long time. I didn’t really know what it would be like – it’s like having a baby, you don’t really know what to expect! But it was definitely more enjoyable than giving birth!”

Community Engagement Manager Helen Lerwill said: “A huge, huge thank you to everyone who took part in the event or came to support it.

"It was a fantastic evening with so much energy and atmosphere, and a lot of fun was had by all. You could feel the heat coming from the embers just standing in the crowd, so the participants should feel so proud for embracing the ‘positive mental attitude’ needed to overcome their fears and successfully complete the challenge!

“A special mention must go to Jojos for their delicious pizza, The Cotswolds Cake Box for their scrumptious desserts, Pete Watkins for his wonderful entertainment and Neil Simmons from Modern Parlances Photos for capturing the evening. It’s the support of local businesses and individuals like this that help make our events so successful.”

For more information about the Katharine House Hospice fundraising events, visit www.khh.org.uk/whatson.