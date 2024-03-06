Fundraiser set up to help Banbury teenager achieve volunteering goal in Costa Rica

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hardworking 16-year-old Benjy Atherton has set himself the goal of raising £2,000, which will fund his trip to Central America.

The Warriner School student and part-time lifeguard hopes to complete his Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) award by volunteering at an orphanage and participating in maintenance projects in Costa Rica.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Benjy is already a familiar face at the Banbury Madni Masjid mosque’s Community Fridge, where he spends Monday evenings assisting with distributing the food.

Benjy Atherton is hoping to raise £2,000 to fund his volunteering trip to Costa Rica.

However, the teen decided that he wanted to challenge himself further and fully immerse himself in volunteering by travelling abroad and helping people in need.

Benjy said: “When I was looking on the DofE website, there were lots within the UK; however, when I saw the one in Costa Rica, it felt like an amazing opportunity I couldn’t miss out on.”

Benjy will leave England on August 4 and will spend two weeks in Costa Rica, working in some of the country’s most deprived areas.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He added: "I will be helping orphaned children waiting for placements, doing maintenance work, and just helping out on various projects where I am needed.

“I enjoy volunteering and helping people and the self-enrichment that comes with it, so to combine that with travelling is really cool and something I couldn’t turn down.”

Alongside the GoFundMe page Benjy has set up, he is taking on gardening work to help cover the costs of flights, accommodation and activities.