Fundraiser raises £10,000 to help make a new Banbury dementia centre an effective, modern resource

Lord and Lady Saye and Sele (right) with Martin Fiennes, left, and Dementia Active membership secretary Andy Gill

Dementia Active held a Grand Opening and Fundraising Auction event at their new centre in Manor Park Banbury.

Officially opened by Lord and Lady Saye and Sele, of Broughton Castle, the fundraiser was raising money to complete a newly installed mezzanine floor – and to raise local awareness for the charity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Event organiser Gail Seward said: “We were absolutely delighted to have the support of the local community. The event was a huge success and raised an impressive £10,000 with an extensive range of auction lots generously gifted. These included concert tickets, signed Northampton Saints Rugby collectibles, gift vouchers, artwork, a private tour of Prodrive and a bottle of champagne signed by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, kindly donated by Victoria Prentis.”

Auctioneer for the evening was the charismatic Jasper Marsh and Henrietta Cain delighted guests with delicious canapes.

"As a charity we are extremely grateful to everyone who offered their time and expertise to help us, especially one of the charity’s Patrons, Alexandra Williams, who personally donated a guided tour of Thenford Arboretum, home of her father Lord Heseltine, as one of the auction lots. Also in attendance on the evening was Rupert Heseltine who’s generous bid secured the tour of Prodrive,” said Ms Seward.

“The money raised has enabled works to continue. Once finished, the charity will be able to offer a further 40 places to people living with dementia.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prior to moving into the new centre, Dementia Active was running activity sessions in church halls and community centres. The new centre offers membership to people living with dementia in Banbury, Chipping Norton, South Northamptonshire and Bicester.

Ms Seward said “We are hoping to also offer separate small group sessions designed specifically for the able-bodied, in the form of crafting and woodworking sessions, with separate sessions – such as music and light therapy to encourage brain stimulation - for less able-bodied.

Dementia Active’s ethos focuses on keeping the brain active and keeping loved ones with us for as long as is possible, Ms Seward says.

Focussing on ability, the three-hour sessions, currently running four days a week, are designed not only for enjoyment and wellbeing but also to stimulate cognitive functioning, auditory and visual perception and motor coordination.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Topical discussions and reminiscence sessions are offered, each to fit the abilities of the individual member. The sessions include a three course, home cooked meal and transport if needed.

Referrals are made through medical services, social services and family members via the website.

The charity’s fundamental aim is to provide for the unmet needs of people living with dementia and the needs of their carers, for whom the respite time is a lifesaver. A drop in café is planned for carers and members to share experiences and interact with other carers. Donations and volunteers are needed..