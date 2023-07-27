A fundraiser has been launched to help a boy near Banbury achieve his wish of being able to walk.

After two successful operations in the past two years, Billy Humphreys from Adderbury is closer than ever to achieving his wish of being able to walk.

However, the family must now pay for around £12,000 of physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, and strength training a year to enable 10-year-old Billy to be able to walk unaided.

Billy, who lives an active life but relies on sticks or a wheelchair to get around, had the Selective Dorsal Rhizotomy (SDR) operation in May last year at Great Ormond Street Hospital, which removed the spasticity from his legs.

He also underwent surgery to lengthen his Achilles and reconstruct his feet this year, and with both operations proving to be a success, Billy now just needs to build up strength in his legs.

Billy’s mother, Karen, has set up a JustGiving donation page in partnership with the children’s charity Tree of Hope, which supports families to fundraise.

Karen said: "Both operations have been very successful, but now Billy has to work super hard to rebuild his strength and build the muscles up in his legs.

"Billy’s rehabilitation will not produce results over night, which is why we are still fundraising for vital funds to pay for much-needed physiotherapy, hydrotherapy, and strength training.

"His ultimate goal is to walk unaided, and as his parents, we are doing everything we can for him to reach that goal."

Karen initially set up the fundraiser in 2017 to fund the operations. She will use the left-over money from the surgery and money from future donations to provide three or four specialist training and rehabilitation sessions a week for Billy until he is around 16.

To further raise funds for Billy, the family has organised a quiz and a curry night on October 19 at the Voujon restaurant in Banbury. Tickets for the event are £20, and teams of four to six people can enter.

The family is working with the charity Tree of Hope, so if there is leftover money after Billy’s rehabilitation and training, it will be used to potentially help another child with similar issues.

For more information on Billy’s fundraiser visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/billyhumphreys