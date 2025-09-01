A musical family day and fundraiser in memory of a much-loved Banbury man takes place this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sunflowers and Cartwheels takes place at the Elephant and Castle, Bloxham on Saturday from 1pm – 11pm. Folk rock band Leatherat will be playing, along with Andy Guttridge, Barney Newman, Doozer McDooze and others.

There will be all sorts of other fundraising activities going on at the pub including a fete with stalls, raffle and cakes. A silent auction has been underway in recent weeks for a ukulele signed by Fairport Convention and Leatherat. You can bid here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fun day has been organised by a band of friends of the late Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Ruffle who passed away in May, 2024 after an unexpected heart attack.

Jonny Ruffle, lover of sunflowers and doing cartwheels, died of an unexpected heart attack last year

Jonny was a talented photographer, film-maker and marketing expert. His family and many friends were devastated by his sudden and premature death.

He had managed public relations and fundraising for two charities and the proceeds of Saturday’s fundraiser will go to those causes in his memory. The event is called Cartwheels and Sunflowers which were two of Jonny’s great loves and the charities he supported were Let’s Play Project and Live Paws.

Let’s Play Project specialises in fun after-school clubs, holiday activities and youth groups for young people with additional needs, aged five to 25, in the Banbury area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live PAWS is a non-profit, no-kill organisation dedicated to rescuing dogs left homeless, for whatever reason. It is based in the south of Tenerife, where Jonny’s family lives.

The fundraising page is here. The total currently stands at £1,695.