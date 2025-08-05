Fund and fun day set up in memory of much-loved Banbury man who died suddenly a year ago

Jonny Ruffle, who loved cartwheels and sunflowers. A fundraising appeal and a musical fete have been arranged in his memory

A fund – and a Fun Day - have been set up in memory of a much-loved Banbury man who died suddenly a year ago.

Jonathan ‘Jonny’ Ruffle passed away after an unexpected heart attack in May, 2024.

A talented photographer, film-maker and marketing expert, Jonny had family and many Banbury friends who were devastated by his sudden and premature death.

Jonny managed public relations and fundraising for two charities and now, a group of his close friends is raising funds for those causes in his memory. Some of his Banbury pals are also arranging an entertainment event to add to the total.

“Jonny’s passing has left a big hole, with only one of the charities he worked for voluntarily having appointed someone to replace him,” said friend, Jen Simons who set up the fundraiser.

"We are a group of his close friends and family who are organising a local family event, 'Cartwheels and Sunflowers', to raise much needed money for both his charities, in memory of Jonny - who loved sunflowers and doing cartwheels as often as he could.

“All donations made to this fund will be split between the two charities which are Lets Play Project and Live PAWS.”

Let’s Play Project specialises in fun after-school clubs, holiday activities and youth groups for young people with additional needs, aged five to 25, in the Banbury area.

Jonny Ruffle, doing what he loved, cartwheeling on the beach

Live PAWS is a non-profit, no-kill organisation based in the south of Tenerife.

"With their team of committed volunteers, loving foster carers and local veterinarians, they are dedicated to rescuing dogs left homeless for whatever reason. Jonny’s family live in Tenerife and they are volunteers for this charity. When he went out to visit he volunteered his expertise in marketing and PR,” said Ms Simons.

There will be a Sunflowers and Cartwheels day at the Elephant and Castle, Bloxham from 1pm – 11pm on Saturday, September 6. Folk rock band Leatherat will be playing along with Andy Guttridge, Barney Newman, Doozer McDooze and others at the Elephant and Castle, Bloxham. There will be all sorts of other fundraising activities going on at the pub including a fete with stalls, raffle and cakes.

The JustGiving appeal can be found here.