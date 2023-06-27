News you can trust since 1838
'Fun Run for Life' is a big success for Banbury area village - and Cancer Research UK

A 'Fun Run for Life' was a big success for Middleton Cheney and for Cancer Research UK.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 27th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2023, 14:08 BST

More than 90 entrants tackled the Cheney Chase – a 2.5 mile run - including one brave fundraiser on crutches.

The Cheney Chase was held in Middleton Cheney on Sunday and raised £914 for the charity. Organiser Helen Harman is hoping the total may top £1,000 after outstanding pledges have been received.

The chase was the third annual event run by Mrs Harman, who is a member of the North Cotswold Volunteer Group for Cancer Research UK, as well as being a Banbury Lion. Members of both organisations acted as marshals along the route.

Organiser Helen Harman is pictured with Rachel Coyne of Banbury who raised over £100 donated by work colleagues and friendsOrganiser Helen Harman is pictured with Rachel Coyne of Banbury who raised over £100 donated by work colleagues and friends
Organiser Helen Harman is pictured with Rachel Coyne of Banbury who raised over £100 donated by work colleagues and friends

Those taking part were of all ages and abilities who, despite the scorching hot weather, walked, jogged or ran the route. Marcia Cooper, from Bloxham, who was accompanied by her husband Ian, completed the course on crutches.

Mrs Harman said: "Marcia broke her leg skiing and wasn’t sure if she could complete the course, but she managed to do it to huge congratulations of everyone at the finish. It was a great achievement.

"We have a medal ceremony for the winners of the adult male and female category, first under-16 male and female category and first under-8 male and female section. We also give medals for the prettiest dressed in pink and the first family finishing altogether.

"We allow pushchairs and dogs although due to the heat only one took part this year. Although we have some more competitive runners the aim of the event is to be family friendly for all ages and abilities.”

Oscar Logan, left, is winner of the under 16s boys. Also pictured is Mum Charlie Woolley with daughter Maddie Logan who won the prettiest in pink.Oscar Logan, left, is winner of the under 16s boys. Also pictured is Mum Charlie Woolley with daughter Maddie Logan who won the prettiest in pink.
Oscar Logan, left, is winner of the under 16s boys. Also pictured is Mum Charlie Woolley with daughter Maddie Logan who won the prettiest in pink.
Sisters Lexi and Emma Elcock took part in the chase along with their mum Louise and sister MollieSisters Lexi and Emma Elcock took part in the chase along with their mum Louise and sister Mollie
Sisters Lexi and Emma Elcock took part in the chase along with their mum Louise and sister Mollie
Rachel and Ian Coyne. Mrs Coyne completed the course on crutches to huge applauseRachel and Ian Coyne. Mrs Coyne completed the course on crutches to huge applause
Rachel and Ian Coyne. Mrs Coyne completed the course on crutches to huge applause
