Full steam ahead for annual Bloxham rally

Vintage vehicles, exotic animals and demonstrations will accompany hundreds of steam engines at the return of the 51st Bloxham Rally this weekend.

Thousands of families are expected to turn out for one of the UK’s oldest and largest steam rally conventions as it makes its annual return on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30.

Last year a record breaking 15,000 people joined in the event’s 50th anniversary celebrations, with a similar number expected this weekend to enjoy the largest event programme to date.

Nathan Allan, member of the Banbury Steam Society which organises the event, said: “What started out over 50 years ago as an organised display of steam engines has grown to become an inclusive family event enjoyed by thousands of people from across the UK.

"Whilst we have retained the tradition of creating a showground for steam engines, they are now surrounded by a diverse offering of attractions to entertain the whole family.

“Aside from the steam engines and vintage vehicles, we have fairground rides for children, domestic pets and wildlife attractions for animal lovers and even a dog show for our four-

legged guests.

Nathan Allan in his Daimler Ferret

"Not to mention working areas, re-enactments and market stalls along with model displays, craft stalls and historic re-enactments.”

This year’s event will feature more than 100 steam engines, with some dating back more than a century alongside classic cars, motorbike and caravans.

Ex-military vehicles, commercial vehicles and caravans will complete the transport offering.

Those looking for the cute, fluffy or feathery factor can get up close and personal with Karluk Siberian huskies, ferrets and donkeys as well as alpacas, horses, birds of prey and owls and

horses.

Alternatively, visitors eager to take a step back in time can explore working areas, historic re-enactments and a Battle of Britain memorial flypast, which will take place each

day

Live music, food and drink, including a licensed bar, will be available throughout the weekend as well a daily dog show.

Throughout the weekend displays and demonstrations will take place in the main arena, including vehicle and falconry displays.

The Bloxham Rally will take place from 10am – 5pm on Saturday, 29 and Sunday, 30 June in Smiths Fields off Milton Road in Bloxham. Camping is also available at the site.

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £6 for under 16s and under-fives go free. For more information visit www.bloxhamrally.co.uk or visit the rally's Facebook page.