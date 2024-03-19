Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Charlie Brooks has just published Sammy and the Extra Hot Chili Powder, the first in a new ‘family’ of children’s comedy adventure books.

The book – published by HarperCollins in the same stable as David Walliams’ popular books – follows his previous Holly Hopkinson trilogy, written for eight to 12-year-olds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sammy is a clever, loveable setter-poo (a cross between a setter and a poodle) who has an extraordinary scenting ability. She is a huge success as a sniffer dog – until she loses her sense of smell.

Author and racehorse trainer Charlie Brookes, with Mildred the setter-poo who is the inspiration behind his new children's book

With the help of her best friend, Beanie, Sammy sets out to recover her sense of smell – and to stop a plot to steal a precious diamond.

Along the way, Brooks creates very funny and entertaining scenarios which will have children giggling – and parents wondering about the truly extraordinary sense of smell some dogs have.

Sammy and the Extra Strong Chili Powder is written for children aged seven upwards. Brooks wrote it during the Covid lockdowns, getting up to start writing at 4am at his farm outside Chipping Norton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I got the idea from the news that dogs can be trained to sniff out some illnesses like cancer, and Covid was one of them. They have an incredibly developed sense of smell. That, combined with the lovely character of our setter-poo, Mildred, gave me the basis for the book,” he said.

The front cover of Sammy and the Extra Hot Chili Powder, written by Chipping Norton author Charlie Brookes

"I like to get up at four o'clock in the morning if I'm going through a writing period. I just sit at my desk, talk to my writing spirits and crack on.

"It takes a long time for books to go through the publishing system. The artist Steve May had a copy of my manuscript and has done some fantastic illustrations.”

The launch of the book ties in with an invitation to families to enjoy an afternoon at the farm Charlie Brooks shares with his wife Rebekah Brooks - CEO of News UK - and 12-year-old daughter Scarlett.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It’s going to be a fun afternoon with a sniffer dog display and a scavenger hunt based on themes from the book. There will be fun rides, family games, a prize-giving ceremony and a recreation of Mrs Brown’s cafe. There will be light bites including Jammie Dodgers and tea to enjoy – Jammie Dodgers play a part in the book,” said Brooks.

The invitation to Charlie Brooks' farm outside Chipping Norton - a demonstration by a sniffer dog will be one of the attractions

The event is ticket-only – to book see here. Emma Kennedy, who runs The Branch – in Chippy will be at the event. The charity helps break down barriers for children and families in Chipping Norton who are experiencing poverty, rural isolation, domestic abuse, loneliness, debt, homelessness and poor mental health.

Brooks described it as an ‘amazing’ charity based in the centre of Chipping Norton, providing social support services that are not available through official sources in the town.