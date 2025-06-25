The new mural is now permanently displayed at Chipping Norton Town Hall.

A new mural showcasing the key events and characters of Chipping Norton has been installed on the windows of the town hall.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The mural, titled ‘Reflecting Chippy’, was created by artist Luke Embden and installed on June 14.

It was put together after the town council issued a community-wide creative callout, asking residents of all ages: “What does Chipping Norton mean to you?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chipping Norton Town Council then hosted a weekend of community art workshops with Luke Embden at the Town Hall and the art room of the local care home, Willow Gardens.

Renowned graphic artist Luke Embden created the new mural with help from over 100 Chipping Norton residents.

Over 100 people attended the workshops, and more than 250 drawings, featuring historic landmarks, local events, and beloved locals and pets, were submitted.

Amongst the artwork were drawings of Mr Snips with his hedge clippers, the Mop Fair, Bliss Mill, Pinky, Terry the Town Hall Keeper, and a few famous local cats.

Following the workshops, Luke Embden wove together each piece of art to tie the story together into a single, striking visual narrative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke said: “What made this project truly special was the community. Every person’s mark tells a story of place and pride—and together they’ve created something utterly unique.”

To celebrate the final installation, the town council threw an event with a live DJ and invited members of the public to come and look for their contributions.

Tania Kirby, facilities and events officer for Chipping Norton Town Council said: “It was a genuine pleasure working with local artist and super talented Luke.

“The launch event was joyful; watching attendees spot their contributions in the finished mural was a truly heartwarming moment. You could feel the pride in the room.”