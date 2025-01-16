From driving tanks in London to Pot Noodle deals: Brackley's Mr Pothole retires from campaigning after becoming a national star

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brackley’s famous road surface campaigner, Mr Pothole, has announced his retirement after 12 years of campaigning.

Former town councillor turned national campaigner, Mark Morrell announced his retirement yesterday (January 15) on the tenth anniversary of National Pothole Day.

Founding National Pothole Day was just one of many things that Mark did during his years of campaigning to raise awareness about the bad condition of UK roads.

Other initiatives and stunts Mark was involved in included teaming up with Pot Noodle to fill potholes with noodles and driving a tank through central London.

However, after 12 years and repeated frustration at several governments the former Brackley Mayor is stepping back from the campaign that has earned him national recognition.

Mark said: “The biggest reason I am retiring is because my wife’s health has deteriorated. I have been her main carer for several years now along with my daughter.

“However my daughter has three kids now and a business to run so it's just not functional or feasible to continue campaigning anymore.”

Mark also states his frustration with successive governments not implementing a long-term strategy to tackle potholes across the country.

After 12 years of campaigning Brackley's Mr Pothole, Mark Morrell is stepping down from his role.

He said: “I’ve also given up on the belief that any government or political party really want to tackle the issue of the condition of our roads.

“They all know how bad the roads are, we have lip service and they announce they will spend lots of money on the roads but in reality, nothing gets done.

“The decades of under-investment we have had mean that we now need a long-term national resurfacing programme on our roads, to keep patching up potholes is simply a waste of money.”

Although Mark expresses frustration that nothing has been done on a national level, he can be proud that much of his local campaigning around Brackley and Banbury has resulted in positive change.

Mark said: “I only started this as a six-month project to see if I could make a difference around Brackley and I never expected to be still doing it 12 years later.

“Locally I have had over five million pounds worth of roads resurfaced, I have issued warning notices to local councils and been involved in repairing over 10,000 potholes.

“I have helped hundreds of people look at claims and my evidence is included in the transport select committee inquiry report.”

Mark, now 63, has also appeared in numerous national newspapers and television programmes and has been the star of the documentary Pothole Britain.

He has also offered advice to politicians and has been featured on television in Japan and in newspapers in India and Pakistan.

Mark added: “These things don’t usually happen to a normal bloke like me so it’s been fantastic to receive so much publicity over the years.

“Another fantastic moment was getting an honorary lordship from the Monster Raving Loony party this New Year along with Rick Wakeman and Debbie McGee, so I’m now Lord Pothole.

However, one of Mark’s biggest highlights of the past 12 years, came from fixing a bad pothole problem in a village close to his home.

He said: “Getting Crowfield tarmacked was one of my personal highlights. There are no footpaths in the tiny village and there was an elderly lady living there that broke her hip and she needed to walk to repair it.

“Her neighbour was having to take her to Syresham so she was able to walk as the surface was so bad in Crowfield. I managed to get the road resurfaced, which it had needed for about 20 years.

“After the work was completed the neighbour sent me a photo of the lady walking on the newly resurfaced road and when we held a party to celebrate the completion of the work, she came and gave me a lovely hug and thanked me for helping.

“That was a highlight for me as it made a real difference in someone's life.”

Mark hopes National Pothole Day will continue to run each year and keep raising awareness about the state of British roads.

Although Mark has stopped campaigning he says he will continue to keep a close eye on potholes in his local area.

Mark added: “I’ve done as much as I can with all sorts of stunts but after a while you get a headache when you keep bashing your head against the wall.

“I am stepping back from campaigning as it is not fair on my wife but I will never stop being Mr Pothole and I will continue to monitor potholes and how the government plans to tackle them, adding comments if I have to.”