News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING

From drink driving to illegal tyres - more than 150 drivers stopped on M40 for a variety of motoring offences in Operation Holly

Traffic police stopped more than 150 drivers on the M40 for offences from drink driving to illegal tyres in a Christmas task named Operation Holly.
By Roseanne Edwards
Published 11th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Updated 11th Dec 2023, 08:59 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Operation Holly took place last week when Thames Valley Roads Policing Unit was helped by Thames Valley Police Rural Crime officers.

During the operation five drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences and12 drivers were dealt with for insurance or driving licence offences.

One motorists was reported for driving whilst disqualified and a total of eight vehicles was seized.

Most Popular
Thames Valley Police roads units apprehended more than 150 motorists for a variety of offences on the M40Thames Valley Police roads units apprehended more than 150 motorists for a variety of offences on the M40
Thames Valley Police roads units apprehended more than 150 motorists for a variety of offences on the M40

TVP said 15 other offences, including use of mobile phones, tyres, window tints and commercial vehicle offences were dealt with by officers and 110 drivers were detected by safety enforcement cameras for excess speed.

A spokesman for the operation said: “We do this to remove irresponsible drivers from our roads and to keep you safe.”

The roads policing teams will continue to apprehend offenders on the region’s roads over the Christmas period and beyond.