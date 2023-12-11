From drink driving to illegal tyres - more than 150 drivers stopped on M40 for a variety of motoring offences in Operation Holly
and live on Freeview channel 276
Operation Holly took place last week when Thames Valley Roads Policing Unit was helped by Thames Valley Police Rural Crime officers.
During the operation five drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences and12 drivers were dealt with for insurance or driving licence offences.
Advertisement
Advertisement
One motorists was reported for driving whilst disqualified and a total of eight vehicles was seized.
TVP said 15 other offences, including use of mobile phones, tyres, window tints and commercial vehicle offences were dealt with by officers and 110 drivers were detected by safety enforcement cameras for excess speed.
A spokesman for the operation said: “We do this to remove irresponsible drivers from our roads and to keep you safe.”
The roads policing teams will continue to apprehend offenders on the region’s roads over the Christmas period and beyond.