Traffic police stopped more than 150 drivers on the M40 for offences from drink driving to illegal tyres in a Christmas task named Operation Holly.

Operation Holly took place last week when Thames Valley Roads Policing Unit was helped by Thames Valley Police Rural Crime officers.

During the operation five drivers were arrested for drink or drug driving offences and12 drivers were dealt with for insurance or driving licence offences.

One motorists was reported for driving whilst disqualified and a total of eight vehicles was seized.

TVP said 15 other offences, including use of mobile phones, tyres, window tints and commercial vehicle offences were dealt with by officers and 110 drivers were detected by safety enforcement cameras for excess speed.

A spokesman for the operation said: “We do this to remove irresponsible drivers from our roads and to keep you safe.”