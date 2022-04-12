From addiction to success - Brackley singer puts drugs and alcohol behind her to release first album and single

Jennah - the singer songwriter from Bodicote who has overcome addiction to release an album and single

Jennah – real name Jenna Hone – has found new inspiration for life post-addiction and has just released her first album – Romance is Dead! – featuring the single, Cold, among the ten original rock and pop songs on the recording.

Jennah, 34, who lives in Brackley and went to Magdalen School in the town – ‘When I wasn’t skiving’. She started singing at the age of 14 and has not stopped since. But along the way she succumbed drugs and alcohol and became addicted.

However, with the help of her music, she found the strength and determination to put that damaging lifestyle behind her and she is now keen to support anyone else going through the same problem.

"Songwriting has given me a focus that has literally saved me from active addiction. I use my focus and drive now to hopefully spread a message of recovery to others and to create original music that people will enjoy,” she said.

"I have been singing since the age of 14 at various gigs. I've done festivals, weddings, birthdays, pubs, clubs, charity gigs, corporate gigs - you name it, I've done it. I absolutely love singing - it's my passion and I feel very blessed that I am able to do it as a full time job to support myself.

“I've been recording at a home studio in Bodicote and have had the honour of working with a great producer. It's been such a great experience – a great process.”

Jennah draws the creative inspiration for her songs from situations in daily life – which can be difficult, happy, tragic or sad. One of the tracks on her new album is about a damaging past relationship and another is about the sad loss of a friend who died some years ago (Hold on Tight).

"I'm just over three years clean and I have to say ditching drugs and alcohol was the best decision of my life. If anyone out there is struggling with addiction issues, my inbox is always open and I will do my best to signpost people to the correct services,” she told the Banbury Guardian.

"I think addiction has such a stigma attached to it and I would like to be seen as a small ray of hope for those still struggling with active addiction.”

Over 50,000 people have joined Jennah’s social media following over the past year (see links below) and it is easy to see why - she is a great performer with a powerful voice, fantastic original songs and captivating music videos.

Jennah has also won several national and international singing competitions along the way, including JBL’s Back to Stage and Pride Stars.

Songstress Jennah who has been singing since she was 14-years-old

To follow Jennah and find out more about her you can find her on her website at https://www.jennah.co, on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Jennahmusic/, on Spotify at https://spoti.fi/3JwhT3X, on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/jennahvocalist/ and finally on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/c/JennaHMusic.

Singer-songwriter Jennah has offered help to others who would like to beat addiction