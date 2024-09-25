From a proposal in a cold bus stop to 70 years of marriage - devoted couple near Banbury celebrate platinum anniversary

The happy couple 70 years on.

A devoted couple near Banbury are toasting 70 years of marriage today (Wednesday September 25).

Bob and Frances Spencer-Hughes, from Greatworth, were married on this day in 1954, less than a year after they had met.

The couple, originally both from London, met at a Christmas party and Bob wasted no time in swooping in and proposed some months later – in a bus stop!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daughter Jacqui Spencer-Hughes recalled she was told her mum immediately said yes because her dad’s feet were getting cold!

Frances and Bob tying the knot in 1953.

The pair, who both trained as athletes – Bob even coaching Frances in his role as a 3A athletics coach – were married in Tooting, London.

Bob was aged 22 and Frances, at the tender age of 20, needed permission before she could marry.

Jacqui said: “My nana on my dad’s side said it wouldn’t last and she was upset at them marrying, I think it was because she was losing her little boy! This was redeemed when they gave her Michael - her first grandchild on her birthday!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bob, who worked as an accountant after serving in the RAF in Singapore, and Frances, who left her athletic training to become a secretary, went on to have two more children - Jacqui and Deborah.

The couple received a royal blessings from Charles and Camilla.

And their lasting devotion was demonstrated earlier this month when the pair, now aged 90 and 92, joined another two couples in a service of blessing and vow renewal.

It was calculated that, between them, the lovers had clocked up 190 years of marriage.

Jacqui said: “It was just really lovely and really emotional for us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re really lucky - we’re still all so close. We children have had the best up-bringing and the best childhoods.

“And our parents are still so supportive and loving.”

The former athletes, who now have six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, shared their secrets to a long marriage. According to Frances, it lies in ‘doing things your own way’ and staying ‘solid’ for the family, while Bob, described as ‘always a comedian’, said ‘living to your 90s’!

The family have planned a further celebration for the couple at their local pub, The New Inn, on Saturday (September 28).