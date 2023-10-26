News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Friends and family pay tribute to Banbury father who 'got on with everyone'

Tributes have been paid to popular Banbury man Mark Aston, who was known around town for his martial arts achievements and his warm smile.
By Jack Ingham
Published 26th Oct 2023, 16:41 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Mark passed away on Tuesday October 10, aged 59, after suffering from a heart attack.

Mark, a son of the late Nigel and Mary Aston, was a family man and spent a lot of time with his son Lewis, his sister Carol, and his nephews Delroy, Nadelle, and Kayleigh.

A regular on the terraces at Banbury United with Lewis, Mark was known around town for his warm smile, passion for reggae music, and love of his pet dogs.

Most Popular
Mark Aston was a regular at Banbury United FC games with his dog Marley.Mark Aston was a regular at Banbury United FC games with his dog Marley.
Mark Aston was a regular at Banbury United FC games with his dog Marley.

Cousin to Mark, Dino Thompson said: “Once you became Mark’s friend, you stayed Mark’s friend. He always had a cheeky smile, and loved joining in the games with his nephews.

"Mark loved his dogs, first Timmy and Tina, then years later Marley and more recently Scooby, and was well known around town for his work as an electrician, where he would gladly help anyone."

Mark was perhaps best known for his achievements with Banbury’s pioneering Lau Gar Kung Fu School, of which he was a member from 1977 until 1988.

In that time, he competed in hundreds of competitions, picking up British and European titles and competing abroad on a number of occasions.

Mark Aston representing Banbury with the Lau Gar Kung Fu school, with which he won British and European titles.Mark Aston representing Banbury with the Lau Gar Kung Fu school, with which he won British and European titles.
Mark Aston representing Banbury with the Lau Gar Kung Fu school, with which he won British and European titles.

Mark and his friend Alvin Mighty claimed many world team championships during the 1980s and became a force to be reckoned with in the martial arts world.

Head of the World United Martial Arts Federation, Richard Hopkins, said: “Mark’s death has shocked the martial arts world; his old teammates have received hundreds of condolence messages from martial artists worldwide.

"It was reported in Combat magazine in 1985 that Mark was the UK’s best kicker, as his scoring on the mats and the ring were second to none; he beat the country’s best Taekwondo champions and the American team.

“He was well known around Banbury and got along with everyone; we will all miss him so much.”

Mark also won the Banbury Guardian’s sports personality of the year award but retired from competition in 1988 to concentrate on his work as an electrician.

Mark’s funeral will take place at Banbury Crematorium on Wednesday November 1 at 12noon. This will be followed by a gathering at Banbury United.

Related topics:Mark AstonBanburyBanbury United