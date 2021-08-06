Young people in Banbury are invited to attend free weekly bike sessions this summer, aimed at improving confidence, keeping active and having fun. (Image from Cherwell District Council via Pixabay)

Running every Tuesday at Spiceball Skate Park, the Go Ride activities are being organised by Cherwell District Council and will be led by the experts from British Cycling.

Cllr Phil Chapman, lead member for leisure and sport, said: “This programme is an ideal way to keep children happy and healthy this summer. They are invited to take part each week, building their skills and forming friendships with other children taking part. After the amazing success of Team GB’s young cyclists at the Olympics, there’s no better time to get young people involved!”

Bookings are now being taken for the hourly sessions taking place 10.30am - 3pm every Tuesday, from August 10 until August 31. Bikes and helmets will be provided although participants are invited to bring their own.

The initiative is the second in a series of cycling opportunities being organised thanks to a new partnership between Cherwell District Council and British Cycling, the sport’s national governing body. The first programme saw the training of local volunteers to become breeze ride leaders, encouraging women in the area to get onto their bikes.

The year-long deal will see British Cycling help to develop local initiatives, encouraging people of all ages and abilities to get back in the saddle.