Free tennis lessons to take place weekly at People’s Park in Banbury
The classes teach a range of tennis tips and tricks and will run from 10:00am until 11:00am each Saturday.
They have been put on by the town council alongside the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and are led by two experienced tennis players.
Shola Adebisi (Ade) is the head coach at Banbury Tennis Academy and brings a wealth of tennis coaching experience to the lessons.
Ade has previously been awarded ‘National Junior Champion’, and ‘2021 LTA Oxfordshire Coach of the Year’ and has taught tennis players for over a decade.
Jenny Edwards is a Lawn Tennis Association instructor and was previously head coach of BWE Club Adderbury and head of tennis at Bloxham School.
Jenny has offered guidance to players as young as four years old all the way to adults and prides herself on her tennis teaching ability.
Cllr Mark Cherry, chairman of Banbury Town Council’s General Services Committee, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone, regardless of age or experience, to take part in an exciting sport that bridges communities, backgrounds and entire generations.
“We’ve seen People’s Park Tennis Courts transformed into a wonderful venue that Banbury can be proud of, and it’s great to see such programmes making the most of these first-class sports facilities.”
The tennis lessons are free to attend but participants must sign up online to be able to join in future lessons.
For more information about signing up, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2a7j5h9n
