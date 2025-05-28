Free tennis lessons to take place weekly at People’s Park in Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 28th May 2025, 15:04 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 15:15 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Residents of all ages can enjoy a series of free tennis lessons taking place weekly on the tennis courts in People’s Park in Banbury.

The classes teach a range of tennis tips and tricks and will run from 10:00am until 11:00am each Saturday.

They have been put on by the town council alongside the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) and are led by two experienced tennis players.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shola Adebisi (Ade) is the head coach at Banbury Tennis Academy and brings a wealth of tennis coaching experience to the lessons.

Banbury residents can take part in a series of free tennis lessons taking place in People's Park this spring and summer.Banbury residents can take part in a series of free tennis lessons taking place in People's Park this spring and summer.
Banbury residents can take part in a series of free tennis lessons taking place in People's Park this spring and summer.

Ade has previously been awarded ‘National Junior Champion’, and ‘2021 LTA Oxfordshire Coach of the Year’ and has taught tennis players for over a decade.

Jenny Edwards is a Lawn Tennis Association instructor and was previously head coach of BWE Club Adderbury and head of tennis at Bloxham School.

Jenny has offered guidance to players as young as four years old all the way to adults and prides herself on her tennis teaching ability.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Cllr Mark Cherry, chairman of Banbury Town Council’s General Services Committee, said: ‘This is a fantastic opportunity for anyone, regardless of age or experience, to take part in an exciting sport that bridges communities, backgrounds and entire generations.

“We’ve seen People’s Park Tennis Courts transformed into a wonderful venue that Banbury can be proud of, and it’s great to see such programmes making the most of these first-class sports facilities.”

The tennis lessons are free to attend but participants must sign up online to be able to join in future lessons.

For more information about signing up, visit: https://tinyurl.com/2a7j5h9n

Related topics:Banbury

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice