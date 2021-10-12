Free expert advice to help Banbury area small businesses navigate change

The offer has been put together by Cherwell District Council’s economic growth team and is targeted at micro and small businesses – primarily those with customer facing roles. Each client will receive one-on-one support, with a business resilience plan tailored to them as the key output.

Cllr Lynn Pratt, lead member for economy, regeneration and property, said: “Our towns and villages are greatly enriched by the variety and flair that small and growing businesses bring. We want to support and encourage that as much as possible.

“It is no secret that the UK economy is experiencing challenges. But there are also real opportunities to be had in a growing area like north Oxfordshire. That is especially true for businesses which plan ahead and have practical solutions at hand to help them navigate change. That is exactly what this business resilience support delivers, so I encourage all local entrepreneurs to find out more and make the most of this unique opportunity.”

Specialists Edale Ltd will deliver the programme, which is being funded by the government’s Contain Outbreak Management Fund.

It covers practical business planning, adapting to the needs of local markets, and leading a business at a time of change. Support of up to 10 hours will be delivered at times to suit businesses.

This scheme is open to micro, small and medium-sized businesses registered in and serving customers based in Cherwell that are principally engaged in providing an in-person service.

The process of registering for the support has been designed to be quick and easy.

In a challenging economic climate, businesses can claim free expert advice to make them more resilient. (Image from Cherwell District Council Tweet)