Free exhibition featuring wide range of art by local talents comes to Deddington next month

A free exhibition showcasing a wide range of art by talented local artists will come to Deddington next month (Saturday, October 7, Sunday, 9).

The exhibition will take place in the Cotswold room of the Deddington Arms Hotel from 9am to 5pm on Saturday and Sunday.

It is headed by Chaiya Art Awards-nominated painter Jo, who is known as Stroke of a Brush after overcoming difficulties caused by suffering from a stroke to become a recognised artist.

The event will also showcase the work of four other local creatives, each specialising in a chosen form of art, with Chris Jowett’s ceramics, Megan Jeffs’ illustration, Cliff Kinch’s photography, and Nic Vickery's animal art.

A wide range of art will be showcased at next month's exhibition at the Deddington Arms Hotel.

Jo decided to set up the semi-regular Deddington exhibitions for herself after struggling to find opportunities to gain entry to other exhibitions. She always invites other local talents to join her.

She will be displaying a range of land and seascape paintings, with the main focus being evocative and emotional sky scenes.

Chris Jowett’s journey into art is as remarkable as Jo’s, as he only discovered his talent after the death of his wife Pippa in 2020, which pushed him to continue her passion for ceramic art.

Jo said: "Chris immersed himself in ceramics as a way to get through the grief and to continue his late wife’s passion and keep her memory alive. In 2021, he opened an online shop and gave the proceeds to Sobell House Hospice, where she spent her last few weeks."

Banbury artist Megan Jeffs specialises in digital illustration, finding inspiration from her love for fantasy, art history, and mythology to create atmospheric figures and portraits.

Local photographer Cliff Kinch will bring a beautiful selection of mostly landscape pictures taken in the early mornings in Deddington and surrounding areas.

To complete the talent-packed exhibition, West Oxfordshire’s Nic Vickery will display her collection of realistic pastel animal portraits.

Jo said: "As well as acrylic paintings on canvas, landscapes, architecture, and something different. Nic is well known for using repurposed vintage maps to help bring a story to life."