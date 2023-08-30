News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Free electric blanket safety checks are coming to the Banbury area this autumn

Oxfordshire County Council will be running free electric blanket safety checks in the Banbury area this autumn.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Aug 2023, 14:55 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 15:02 BST

The safety checks in the Banbury areas will take place on Wednesday September 20 and Wednesday October 4.

Residents are encouraged to attend the sessions to avoid potential fire risks during the colder winter months.

The tests are free but must be pre-booked and will be available on a first come first served basis.

Most Popular
Free electric blanket safety checks are coming to the Banbury area this autumn.Free electric blanket safety checks are coming to the Banbury area this autumn.
Free electric blanket safety checks are coming to the Banbury area this autumn.

Shelley Edwards, senior community engagement officer for Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team, said: "If the condition of a blanket is allowed to deteriorate, there is the possibility it could become faulty, risking injury and fire.

"We want to ensure that electric blankets are still safe for use. So, come along and encourage any elderly neighbours to attend too. It is better to be safe than sorry."

To register for one of the limited tests phone 01865 895999 or email [email protected] or visit https://service.oxfordshire.gov.uk/blankettesting

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshire County CouncilResidents