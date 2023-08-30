Free electric blanket safety checks are coming to the Banbury area this autumn
The safety checks in the Banbury areas will take place on Wednesday September 20 and Wednesday October 4.
Residents are encouraged to attend the sessions to avoid potential fire risks during the colder winter months.
The tests are free but must be pre-booked and will be available on a first come first served basis.
Shelley Edwards, senior community engagement officer for Oxfordshire County Council’s trading standards team, said: "If the condition of a blanket is allowed to deteriorate, there is the possibility it could become faulty, risking injury and fire.
"We want to ensure that electric blankets are still safe for use. So, come along and encourage any elderly neighbours to attend too. It is better to be safe than sorry."
To register for one of the limited tests phone 01865 895999 or email [email protected] or visit https://service.oxfordshire.gov.uk/blankettesting