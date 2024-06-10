Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Dog lovers have been invited to bring their dogs along to a free event taking place at Banbury’s Castle Quay shopping centre this Saturday (June 15).

The event will take place outside the entrance to Lock29 from 11am until 3pm.

It will feature entertainment, dog shows, talks by dog trainers and a free-to-play dog agility and play course.

Alongside this, the shopping centre is running a fancy dress outfit competition for the best-dressed dog.

Dog lovers have been invited to take part in Castle Quay's free dog event this Saturday.

The standout pooches and owners will receive a rosette and will win a £25 gift card.

Oliver Wren, centre director at Castle Quay Shopping Centre, said: “We’re proud to be a dog friendly leisure and retail destination in Oxfordshire, so we wanted to shout about this and put on an event that celebrates everything that is so special about dogs.

"We’re hoping to see dogs dressed in their very best outfits, ready to win some awards. It’s also an opportunity for dog owners to ask some burning questions to our dog experts and trainers. If you love dogs, this is the event for you!”

The star attraction of the event will be the stunt dog show featuring famous dogs from well-known films like Kick Ass, Snow White, Sherlock Holmes, Pirates of the Caribbean, and TV shows such as After Life and Doc Martin.

Dog trainer Sam Neezer will also share insights into his dog training philosophy and will be available for consultations throughout the day.