The face-to-face sessions will be run by Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, in partnership with Leeds Building Society.

Free clinics providing support for families living with dementia will soon be launched in Banbury.

The face-to-face sessions will be run by Dementia UK, the specialist dementia nursing charity, in partnership with Leeds Building Society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Banbury Guardian within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The clinics will be held in the Banbury branch of Leeds Building Society, bringing emotional and practical support closer to families with dementia through the charity’s specialist dementia nurses, known as Admiral Nurses. Dementia UK’s Closer to Home clinics will run on the following dates in September: 20, 21, 26, 27 and 28.

The charity said thar the clinics will offer a safe, comfortable, and private space for families to discuss any aspect of dementia and receive the specialist support of Admiral Nurses.

Ruby Guild, Admiral Nurse at Dementia UK, said: “We’re proud to bring our Closer to Home project to Banbury and offer specialist face-to-face clinics in the area. We know the difficulties that families in Banbury and the surrounding areas often experience. We know that dementia doesn’t just affect the person with the diagnosis: families, friends, and carers are also impacted.

“Since launching in 2022, our Closer to Home clinics have made a difference to families across the UK, helping us to deliver specialist dementia support in person. It’s been brilliant to see the difference this makes and we are looking forward to supporting people in Banbury in partnership with Leeds Building Society.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Dementia is a huge and growing health crisis. This means it’s more important than ever for us to reach families and offer one

on one support from our dementia specialist Admiral Nurses. From worries about memory problems to understanding a dementia diagnosis and how the condition progresses, we will be providing practical and emotional advice on caring for someone who lives with this progressive condition, along with giving advice on financial and legal issues.”

Richard Fearon, CEO of Leeds Building Society, said: “Dementia UK was voted as our charity partner by our members and colleagues, and we are thrilled to have raised over £700,000 for them, exceeding the £500,000 fundraising target we set ourselves at the start of this partnership."