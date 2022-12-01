Free and impartial advice on the cost of living crisis for Banbury residents

Anyone needing advice on money, housing, benefits and more can continue to get free and impartial support of Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire (CANO).

Cherwell District Council (CDC) has renewed its contract with CANO, with a focus on addressing the cost of living crisis.

A spokesperson for CDC said: "The service has also been redesigned around its clients’ preferences, saving the taxpayer over £100,000 a year.

"Because more people prefer to contact CANO using their website or over the phone, the service is increasing this provision and also making it easier for those who want to engage in person by increasing the number of community surgeries it delivers."

Councillor Phil Chapman, portfolio holder for healthy communities, said: “We have a longstanding and highly successful relationship with Citizens Advice North Oxfordshire, who have done excellent work throughout the pandemic helping our residents and who have been in charge of the money advice service for a number of years.

“Previously the service has focussed on money advice for people at risk of homelessness. We’re now giving it a wider remit helping support our residents through the cost of living crisis.

“Getting the right advice can make the world of difference for individuals, such as dealing with problem debt and accessing benefits. But there is also a wider social benefit to the district in terms of inclusion, community cohesion, health and wellbeing.

“People will be able to get general advice about local services, benefits entitlements and assistance from food banks and charities, as well as legal advice referrals. This latest commission is informed by a range of data both on how this service was used in the past, and showing that there is an ongoing need for it.

“I do recommend anyone in need of advice in north Oxfordshire to contact CANO’s friendly and knowledgeable team.”

The decision to enter into a new contract with CANO follows a tender exercise and was confirmed by a meeting of the council executive on November 7.

