Frank Wise pupils see how the buses work after a company hosted a meeting with Stagecoach at its Banbury premises

Frank Wise School pupils enjoyed seeing how the buses work on a visit to Stagecoach

The children were given the chance to see the bus after DCS Group invited the school to use their yard in Noral Way, Banbury as a meeting place with Stagecoach. This visit was enabled after a proposed visit to the school by a Stagecoach Bus was scuppered by the limited access on to the site.

The youngsters learned about buying a ticket, were able to sit in the driver’s seat and find out how Stagecoach supports its passengers, particularly those with a disability.

Paul Green from Stagecoach, who hosted the visit, said: “At Stagecoach we care about our communities - connecting people is what we do best. All of our drivers are highly trained to work with the diverse range of customers we transport on a daily basis.

"Stagecoach has been working hard over recent years to make sure our buses are accessible to all. It really is our intention to put the ability into any disability.”

DCS Group provides ongoing support to Frank Wise across the school with an emphasis on assisting the school’s career programme. The group’s founder, Denys Shortt OBE, is the school’s Enterprise Advisor and has facilitated supportive partnerships between Frank Wise and his employees from across the business.

DCS Group CEO Michael Lorimer said “We’ve had the honour of working alongside the school for the last four years and we are delighted to be able to facilitate the Stagecoach initiative at our premises in Banbury. I would like to take the opportunity to ask businesses across the community to get in touch with the school and and see how they can support its outstanding work."

Natalie Dayer, the careers lead at Frank Wise School said: “We endeavour to enable as many links as possible with our local community and working in partnership with local businesses is a key priority for Frank Wise School.

"Without the support of local businesses such as DCS Group and Stagecoach our school’s career programme would not enable the range of opportunities and experiences that we wish to offer our children and young people. If you are an employer or employee who would like to get involved in our careers programme, please get in touch."