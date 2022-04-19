Fourteen Bloxham residents walk to Banbury dressed in blue and yellow raising money for Ukrainian refugees

Fourteen Bloxham residents walked from Bloxham to Banbury and back again, dressed in blue and yellow and waving Ukrainian flags on Sunday April 10.
The walkers collected donations on the way there and back and around the Banbury town centre. While in town we visited the Help for Ukraine Banbury donation centre in old Debenhams store at Castle Quay.
The walkers raised raised £300, which will go to the Help for Ukraine Banbury group.
The fundraising walk was the idea of Mike Morris from Bloxham, who wanted to do something to show support for Ukraine and raise a bit of money.
Any further donations can be made to the JustGiving page started by Fynn Watt, who spent his 21st birthday last month delivering supplies to refugees at the Ukrainian and Polish border. To make a donation you can use the following web link: www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/fynn-ukraine