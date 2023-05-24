Four talented young Banbury dancers chosen for national ballet performance

Four talented young dancers from Banbury have been chosen to dance alongside professionals at the English Youth Ballet’s performance of Swan Lake.

The four dancers, Anna Raygada (14), James Roberts (9), Georgia Waters (15) and Alex Wyllie-Howkins (14) were selected at competitive auditions on stage at the New Theatre Oxford, where they will perform the production on June 16 and 17.

Nearly 200 young dancers auditioned for the fantastic opportunity, with the Banbury foursome among the 99 that were successfully selected to perform with six internationally acclaimed principal dancers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The young cast will rehearse for 60 hours over 10 days at the Cherwell School in Oxford, where they will experience the working life of a professional dancer.

Banbury's star ballet dancers dancers (from left to right) Alex Wyllie-Howkins, Georgia Waters, Anna Raygada and James Roberts.

Dancer Alex Wyllie-Howkins performs and trains with the Sharon Green Dance Academy in Bodicote. He said: "I started musical theatre when I was three years old and then joined a dance school when I was six and took up street dance. My passion for ballet began when I was nine years old after watching ballet in a dance show. I thought ballet looked amazing, and I wanted to be on stage with them myself.

"Whilst with EYB, I’m hoping to learn and gain more strength in my technique. And also to perform, as that is what I love doing the most. I attend the Sharon Green dance academy, I have singing lessons with Georgia Brooks, and I do several shows and musicals with local theatre companies such as Bodicote Church Youth Drama Group, Avocet Theatre Company, Odyssey, and Youth of Banbury Operatics Society."

English Youth Ballet director Janet Lewis MBE said: "The cast has shown great enthusiasm and excitement in their rehearsals. The children are obviously so pleased to be back dancing again and taking part in a ballet that they love.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Since the past year of lockdowns with the many restrictions, they are displaying a sense of freedom that is boosting their self-confidence and wellbeing. The cast are working hard not only on their ballet technique but on their performance quality that expresses the part they are dancing. The incentive is to be back performing again in the theatre."