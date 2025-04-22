Four talented artists join together to display their artwork near Banbury this weekend

The exhibition at Deddington's Holly Tree Hall will feature landscape and seascape paintings, fine and digital art, ceramics, jewellery and photography.

Four talented local artists will join together for a display of their artwork near Banbury this weekend.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The artists will be displaying their work at Deddington’s Holly Tree Hall from 9am to 4pm this Saturday (April 26) and Sunday (April 27).

Organised by acrylic painter Jo Cross, the exhibition will feature Jo’s landscape and seascape artwork, alongside ceramics from Chris Jowett, jewellery and photography from Cliff Kinch and digital and fine art from Megan Jeffs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo, uses the sale of her artwork to help fund rehab activity packs to people that have experienced a stroke, to help their recoveries.

Examples of some of the artwork on display in Deddington by Jo, Chris, Cliff and Megan this weekend.

Jo said: “Having activities that are of interest helps stroke rehabilitation by engaging a survivor more and hopefully provide a more positive experience to aid their rehab process and rebuild their confidence.

“There is little point in having activities that a person has no interest in. The engagement will be low, confidence dampened, and frustration increased, which can leave a person disheartened, which is not helpful in their recovery, and that has to change."

The rehab kits for stroke survivors typically include yoga kits and balance balls to aid physical recovery, but they can also include equipment to help the person take up a new interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This means that people wishing to take up hobbies or skills such as painting or gardening can receive kits designed to help them get started.

Jo added: “Some may want to learn to write again or need speech and language assistance. The possibilities are endless, but it never needs to be dull or a cost for them to try out when already dealing with the expense of disability post-stroke.”

Jo first started holding her exhibitions in Deddington two years ago after struggling to gain entry into the mainstream art world.

The Deddington-based artist also wanted to shine a light on some of the local artists who she believes deserve more recognition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition is free to enter; however, there will be a donation box for anyone who wishes to support the Holly Tree Hall’s roof repair appeal.

For more information about Jo/Stroke of a Brush, visit: https://www.strokeofabrush.co.uk/