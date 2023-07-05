Four kittens rescued from skip that was heading for crusher at Oxfordshire tip

Four tiny kittens have been rescued from being crushed at a Witney recycling centre after workers discovered them hiding in a waste skip.

The six-week-old kittens were discovered on Monday, June 12 when B&E Transport and Recycling Centre staff discovered them among the piles of cardboard when emptying a skip.

All four kittens - three girls and one boy now named Olly, Felicity, Pepper, and Serendipity - were looked at by staff at the Cornyard Veterinary Practise before the RSPCA took them in.

Sharon Chrisp, operations manager for the Oxfordshire RSPCA branch, said: "Thank goodness the kittens were discovered. I can’t even bear to think about the possibility of them being accidentally crushed with the recycling. This was a very lucky rescue indeed. We are immensely grateful to B&E Transport and Recycling Centre staff who made the discovery and took the kittens to safety.

The kittens named Olly, Felicity, Pepper and Serendipity will be available for adoption when ready.

"They would have been so hard to spot curled up in the recycling, so it’s really a miracle they were found. We aren’t sure if they were abandoned or feral; it could be mum found a cosy, quiet spot in the cardboard to set up home with her kittens or someone deliberately dumped them there.

"I am delighted to say that all the kittens are doing really well in foster care and have received all the appropriate veterinary treatment, as well as lots of love and care. They are absolutely adorable and love to be picked up and stroked. They will be looking for their forever homes soon, naturally they have already had a lot of interest though."