Four Banbury community champions invited to attend Coronation concert at Windsor Castle

Four Banbury community heroes are among 500 Coronation Champions selected to attend the Coronation Concert at Windsor Castle this Sunday (May 7) or the King's garden party at Buckingham Palace yesterday (May 3).

The champions were selected from thousands of nominations from across the UK for overcoming adversity or finding new ways to support their local communities in the last five years.

In Banbury, the volunteers that have been selected for building communities and improving quality of life are Sue Corbett, Juliet Dessain, Penelope Howes, and Prabhu Natarajan.

Prabhu Natarajan founded his charity, The Lunch Box Project, shortly after moving to Banbury during the first COVID lockdown.

Community champion Prabhu Natarajan has been invited to attend the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle this Sunday.

He started by donating boxes of food to families in need in his local area and has since created a social media page where people can message him about food package deliveries.

Prabhu and his team of hardworking volunteers, which includes his wife and family, have spent many hours over the last two years hosting free events for the people of Banbury to enjoy and donating thousands of food packages to those in need.

Prabhu said: "I feel so lucky that I came to Banbury, and so many people support us. All the credit goes to the amazing people of Banbury. Thank you for your love and support."

Another of the heroes selected is The Sunshine Centre’s star volunteer, Juliet Dessain, who was nominated by the centre for her ongoing dedication to helping families in the Bretch Hill community.

The Coronation Champions were selected by a judging panel presided over by the Queen Consort.

The centre offers a range of family and childcare support services, a food bank, and activities for the elderly every day of the week.

Kelly Dela Pena from The Sunshine Centre said: "Juliet is a wonderful and caring person. She always turns up with a smile on her face, willing to help. She doesn’t wait to be asked; when she knows help may be needed, she offers.

