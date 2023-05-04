Four Banbury community champions invited to attend Coronation concert at Windsor Castle

The champions were selected from thousands of nominations from across the UK for overcoming adversity or finding new ways to support their local communities in the last five years.
In Banbury, the volunteers that have been selected for building communities and improving quality of life are Sue Corbett, Juliet Dessain, Penelope Howes, and Prabhu Natarajan.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prabhu Natarajan founded his charity, The Lunch Box Project, shortly after moving to Banbury during the first COVID lockdown.
He started by donating boxes of food to families in need in his local area and has since created a social media page where people can message him about food package deliveries.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Prabhu and his team of hardworking volunteers, which includes his wife and family, have spent many hours over the last two years hosting free events for the people of Banbury to enjoy and donating thousands of food packages to those in need.
Prabhu said: "I feel so lucky that I came to Banbury, and so many people support us. All the credit goes to the amazing people of Banbury. Thank you for your love and support."
Another of the heroes selected is The Sunshine Centre’s star volunteer, Juliet Dessain, who was nominated by the centre for her ongoing dedication to helping families in the Bretch Hill community.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The centre offers a range of family and childcare support services, a food bank, and activities for the elderly every day of the week.
Kelly Dela Pena from The Sunshine Centre said: "Juliet is a wonderful and caring person. She always turns up with a smile on her face, willing to help. She doesn’t wait to be asked; when she knows help may be needed, she offers.
Advertisement
Advertisement
"Juliet volunteers because she enjoys it and loves to give back to the community, knowing that so many will benefit from her efforts. She is such a humble person, and although she deserves the recognition, she shies away from it. Juliet is overwhelmed by becoming a Coronation Champion, and the attention she is getting from those congratulating her leaves her blushing."