Four Banbury athletes earn place to compete with Team England in USA

Head coach and director of Vibes Corey Hobbs “ I could not be prouder to have an employee as talented as Lauren. Both myself and Lauren have worked along side each other at Vibes since we opened in 2019 and are amazed by our kids consistency and passion to the sport and it’s finally paid off with now all 4 of them as well as Lauren representing our country in Team England in 2022. This is not just a huge achievement for them as athletes but for us as a programme. This is just the beginning”