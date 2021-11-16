Four Banbury athletes earn place to compete with Team England in USA
Four Banbury athletes have earned a place to compete with Team England Youth Median in the USA next year.
Four Athletes from Vibes Fitness and Cheer in Banbury have made Team England Youth Median competing for their country in Florida, USA in April 2022.
All four girls, Emma Cross, 14, Scarlett Hobbs, 12, Katie Feaver, 11, and Lucie Feaver, aged 13, attended try-outs last month in London, and got chosen for Team England with 20 other girls of a junior age out of the whole country.
Head coach and director of Vibes Corey Hobbs “ I could not be prouder to have an employee as talented as Lauren. Both myself and Lauren have worked along side each other at Vibes since we opened in 2019 and are amazed by our kids consistency and passion to the sport and it’s finally paid off with now all 4 of them as well as Lauren representing our country in Team England in 2022. This is not just a huge achievement for them as athletes but for us as a programme. This is just the beginning”
