Fossils of 183 million-year-old aquatic reptile discovered at HS2 site near Banbury

Fossils thought to belong to a 183 million-year-old ichthyosaur have been found at the site of HS2 works near Banbury.

The fossils of the ichthyosaur, a name for any extinct aquatic reptile, were discovered near Greatworth during the construction of a tunnel.

They consist of a well-preserved section of tail and lower body that experts say belonged to a sea-dwelling animal that was roughly three to four metres long when it died.

The Greatworth fossil and others are now on display for the first time at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

HS2 senior engineer Simon Butler (L) and EKFB lead geologist Giles Hemmings (R) with Dr Emily Swaby at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

Titled ‘From Flying Steed to High Speed: How Britain’s railway development has powered our geological and palaeontological understanding’, the display will run in the museum’s main court until October 26.

Alongside the ancient fossils, the display also features archive material from Professor John Phillips (1800-1874), the museum’s first keeper.

Phillips was a distinguished field geologist and palaeontologist and one of the first academics to embrace opportunities for geological study that were presented by the construction of the British railway network during the 19th century.

Oxford University Museum of Natural History’s earth collections assistant, Dr Emily Swaby, said: “Through this exhibit in our presenting case, we can reflect on how the development of Britain’s railway infrastructure has played such a pivotal role in advancing our geological and palaeontological knowledge for more than two centuries.

Fossils discovered on the HS2 project on display at the Oxford University Museum of Natural History.

“Without the efforts of geologists and palaeontologists, from pioneers such as Professor John Phillips to the academics involved in HS2 excavations, who carefully documented and excavated the fossils revealed during these infrastructure projects, our understanding of Earth’s history would be far more limited.”

These fossils, alongside others found during HS2 works, provide a valuable insight into life beneath the warm seas that covered large parts of central England during the Jurassic Period, 201 million and 145 million years ago.

Lead geologist for HS2 works, Giles Hemmings, said: “This year marks the 200th anniversary of the first modern railway, and it’s amazing to think how much the construction of the railways has contributed to our understanding of Britain’s geology and the prehistory of these islands.

“That’s why I’m so pleased that all specimens uncovered during the HS2 project will be offered to museum collections, including OUMNH, where they can be studied and made accessible for future research.”