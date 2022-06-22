Former town clerk thanked for his hard work during his time at Banbury Town Council

Mark Recchia, who retired in March after 15 years in the job, received an engraved Longines watch as a leaving gift during a presentation at Tuesday’s (June 21) meeting of Banbury Town Council by mayor Jayne Strangwood.

A former town clerk has been thanked for his hard work during his time at Banbury Town Council.

Mark Recchia, who retired in March after 15 years in the job, received an engraved Longines watch as a leaving gift during a presentation at Tuesday’s (June 21) meeting of Banbury Town Council by mayor Jayne Strangwood.

Cllr Strangwood said: “Mark set an extremely high standard and was highly respected throughout the town.”

Leader of the council Kieron Mallon added: “Under Mark’s stewardship the town council established itself as a vital part of the Banbury community.

"We wish him a long and happy retirement.”

Labour group leader Shaida Hussain said: “‘I want to thank Mark for his 37 years in local government. During my two terms as town mayor his steadfast presence was a great reassurance. I simply want to say thank you.”

Mark said the highlight of his career in Banbury was arranging the visit by The Queen to the town hall in 2008 as part of the town’s 400th Charter Anniversary celebrations.

He said: “Thank you for this gift and for allowing me to look back on a career that ended as I always hoped it would – having made a difference to the town we serve.”

Before joining the town council, Mark enjoyed a varied career in local government working for county and metropolitan borough councils in the north of England before joining Cherwell District Council in 1990.

Mark will continue to live locally and retain his away-from-work interests.

As a past secretary of Banbury Rotary Club, Mark is looking forward to continuing as an active Rotarian.