Former staff reunite for Chenderit’s 40th

Almost 50 former Chenderit School staff and their partners attended a 40th birthday reunion last weekend as the school continues to celebrate its landmark anniversary.

The reunion of staff who taught at Chenderit School under the watch of Stewart Francis between 1979 and 1984 included a tour of the school and lunch at the Rose and Crown in Charlton.

The attendees included 12 foundation staff who, in 1979 were referred to as Bricks. Traditionally the Bricks were presented with a brick on leaving Chenderit, signed by remaining foundation staff.

The bricks were actually the ones used for the building of the school. One Brick said: “It was such a special school and to be there at its conception was an amazing privilege.”

People had travelled from Essex, Sussex, Somerset, Suffolk and Tyne and Wear to meet up with those who still live more locally. The first head teacher, Stewart Francis and his wife Val, also a Brick, travelled from Essex.

Stewart said: “My proudest memory of Chenderit was that day in September 1979 when we first welcomed the new pupils to the school.

“We could not help being proud in seeing the large number of pupils, all wearing the smart red and navy blue uniform.

“Right from the beginning, Chenderit was always a vibrant, innovative, happy and successful school. My dream was always for Chenderit to be the best comprehensive school in Northamptonshire, and one day the best in England.

“The essence of this was encapsulated by the Aim High motto, which has links with Archery Road, the road on which the school was built.

“The message we wanted to give to our pupils was, ‘If you want to hit your target, you should aim above it, as you would with a bow and arrow.’

“Aim high applies not only to your learning and studies, but to your extracurricular activities and the less obvious areas of attitudes, civilised behaviour, courtesy, helpfulness and service to others.

He added: “We wanted any of our students to be the first to come forward to help a member of the public or to offer his or her seat to an elderly person on a bus. He or she would be proactive in helping others and would brighten the day for them by a smile or kind word or action.

“The motto also applied to the school as a whole. We wanted our school to be the best comprehensive in England for what it gave to and expected of its students.”

The weekend also saw the end of the school’s Heseltine Gallery’s 40-year anniversary featuring art from former students spanning four decades.