Former Manchester Utd player Norman Whitehead appears in An Evening With... in Banbury

Former Manchester Utd striker and midfielder Norman Whiteside comes to Banbury next week for a special personal appearance.

The Northern Ireland and Man Utd player - once nicknamed the 'Shankhill Skinhead' - will be joined by special guest, Banbury-based, former premiership referee Dermot Gallagher in the event at Banbury Utd Clubhouse.

Norman Whiteside will be thrilling his audience with tales of life as the youngest player in a World Cup. Picture by Getty Images

The event takes place on Friday, September 13 at 7.30pm at the Banbury Spencer Stadium and will be hosted by comedian Billy Wheadon.

It will be a fundraiser for the Keep the Horton General which has been working hard this summer gathering evidence in the campaign for a return of full maternity at the Banbury hospital.

Previous Concept Events occasions have proved great fun and huge successes when the clubhouse has welcomed sporting stars such as Ricky Hatton, Paul Merson, John Barnes and Bryan Robson. This month it is Norman Whiteside with Bruce Grobbelaar coming to town on October 4.

Spokesman Kevin Baker said: "Concept Events always like to get a local charity involved to raise awareness and raise some funds, however this is the first time where all of the profits will go to charity.

Norman Whiteside - the northern Ireland and Man Utd player who was once nicknamed the Shankhill Skinhead

"I hope the community can get behind this event and make it a fantastic evening."

Norman Whiteside was the youngest player to appear in a World cup in 1982 and scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the 1985 FA Cup final.

Mr Baker said: "Whiteside is a very funny and entertaining speaker and one of the best on the circuit. The evening will include stand up comedy with Billy Wheadon, meet and greet and photo opportunities, memorabilia auction and a raffle.

KTHG chairman, Keith Strangwood, said: "We have had some big hitters don our well known tee-shirt. We hope that Norman follows in the steps of boxers Frank Bruno and Tim Witherspoon in showing their support for our hospital campaign. We encourage all our followers to support Kevin Baker in this fundraising opportunity."

Wikipedia says: "Whiteside holds records as the youngest player to take part in a World Cup, the youngest player to score in a League Cup and FA Cup final, and the youngest player to score a senior goal for Manchester United. Winning 38 caps for Northern Ireland, he played at the 1982 and 1986 World Cups, and also helped his country to win the last ever British Home Championship in 1983–84. After retiring as a player he became a podiatrist, and still works at the corporate hospitality department at Old Trafford."

For ticket information visit www.liveshowtickets.co.uk