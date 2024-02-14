News you can trust since 1838
Former Liverpool star Steve McMahon to host evening at Banbury United this Friday

Former Liverpool star in the 80s, Steve McMahon, will discuss his football career at an evening at Banbury United this Friday (February 16).
By Jack Ingham
Published 14th Feb 2024, 11:15 GMT
The event organised by Concept Event was originally meant to be hosted by another Liverpool star of yesteryear, Phil Thompson; however, an unforeseen medical situation has prevented him from appearing.

Instead, Steve, who enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and England, will take his place.

Steve will discuss winning a trio of Football League First Division titles and claiming the FA Cup twice with the unstoppable Liverpool side of the 1980s.

Liverpool star Steve McMahon will appear at Banbury United this Friday.Liverpool star Steve McMahon will appear at Banbury United this Friday.
A spokesperson for Concept Events said: “McMahon made 204 appearances for Liverpool between 1985 and 1991 and was voted 42nd in the ‘100 players who shook the Kop’ poll. He also played for clubs including Everton, Aston Villa, and Manchester City and was capped 17 times by England.”

