Former Liverpool star Steve McMahon to host evening at Banbury United this Friday
The event organised by Concept Event was originally meant to be hosted by another Liverpool star of yesteryear, Phil Thompson; however, an unforeseen medical situation has prevented him from appearing.
Instead, Steve, who enjoyed a long and illustrious career with the likes of Everton, Aston Villa, Manchester City, Liverpool, and England, will take his place.
Steve will discuss winning a trio of Football League First Division titles and claiming the FA Cup twice with the unstoppable Liverpool side of the 1980s.
A spokesperson for Concept Events said: “McMahon made 204 appearances for Liverpool between 1985 and 1991 and was voted 42nd in the ‘100 players who shook the Kop’ poll. He also played for clubs including Everton, Aston Villa, and Manchester City and was capped 17 times by England.”
