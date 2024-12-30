Former Horton Hospital radio volunteer helps to host show from care home near Banbury

By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Dec 2024, 16:42 GMT
A former volunteer with Radio Horton was able to get involved with the station again as it hosted a show from a care home near Banbury.

John Webb took requests for the station when it hosted a Christmas special show from his Lake House care home in Adderbury this month.

John volunteered with the station for many years as a ward visitor while working as a health inspector at Cherwell District Council.

Radio Horton Ccre home coordinator Julie Baker said: “John is remembered as a dedicated and valued member of the Radio Horton team. Having met up with him over the summer, we thought it would be good to work with him again and share a love of music and the happiness it brings.”

Lake House Activities Coordinator Jo Dixon said: “Residents, family, friends and stallholders appreciated the music, which put us all in the Christmas spirit on a wet and windy afternoon.”

