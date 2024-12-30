Former Horton Hospital radio volunteer helps to host show from care home near Banbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former volunteer with Radio Horton was able to get involved with the station again as it hosted a show from a care home near Banbury.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Webb took requests for the station when it hosted a Christmas special show from his Lake House care home in Adderbury this month.

John volunteered with the station for many years as a ward visitor while working as a health inspector at Cherwell District Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Radio Horton Ccre home coordinator Julie Baker said: “John is remembered as a dedicated and valued member of the Radio Horton team. Having met up with him over the summer, we thought it would be good to work with him again and share a love of music and the happiness it brings.”

Lake House Activities Coordinator Jo Dixon said: “Residents, family, friends and stallholders appreciated the music, which put us all in the Christmas spirit on a wet and windy afternoon.”