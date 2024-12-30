Former Horton Hospital radio volunteer helps to host show from care home near Banbury
John Webb took requests for the station when it hosted a Christmas special show from his Lake House care home in Adderbury this month.
John volunteered with the station for many years as a ward visitor while working as a health inspector at Cherwell District Council.
Radio Horton Ccre home coordinator Julie Baker said: “John is remembered as a dedicated and valued member of the Radio Horton team. Having met up with him over the summer, we thought it would be good to work with him again and share a love of music and the happiness it brings.”
Lake House Activities Coordinator Jo Dixon said: “Residents, family, friends and stallholders appreciated the music, which put us all in the Christmas spirit on a wet and windy afternoon.”
