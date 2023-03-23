News you can trust since 1838
Former Gala bingo site in Banbury to be transformed into retirement flats

The former Gala Bingo club site is set to be turned into retirement apartments.

By Jack Ingham
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT

The 1.2-acre site - located close to the town centre and fronting Castle Street, Bolton Road, and North Bar - was sold in December 2022 to Churchill Retirement Living.

The company has already started work on redeveloping the site for 78 retirement living apartments.

Churchill were granted planning consent for the development following a planning appeal to the Secretary of State by Churchill. The ex-bingo club was sold by the owners, advised by White Commercial Surveyors, in December 2022 and works have now started on the retirement apartment complex.

The site of the former bingo hall, which has now been bought by Churchill Retirement Living.
Chris White, MRICS, and MD of White Commercial, said changes are needed in Banbury town centre to bring investment into the town.

He added: "This is excellent news for the site and a further quality development by Churchill which will assist in improving the residential offering within Banbury town centre."

