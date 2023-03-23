Former Gala bingo site in Banbury to be transformed into retirement flats

The former Gala Bingo club site is set to be turned into retirement apartments.

The 1.2-acre site - located close to the town centre and fronting Castle Street, Bolton Road, and North Bar - was sold in December 2022 to Churchill Retirement Living.

The company has already started work on redeveloping the site for 78 retirement living apartments.

Churchill were granted planning consent for the development following a planning appeal to the Secretary of State by Churchill. The ex-bingo club was sold by the owners, advised by White Commercial Surveyors, in December 2022 and works have now started on the retirement apartment complex.

The site of the former bingo hall, which has now been bought by Churchill Retirement Living.

Chris White, MRICS, and MD of White Commercial, said changes are needed in Banbury town centre to bring investment into the town.

