Former Banbury MP to bang gavel at charity auction

An auction in aid of a fund set up in memory of keen conservationist Chris Fenner will be conducted by former north Oxfordshire MP Tony Baldry.

The auction will take place at a three-course dinner being held at the Jubilee Park Hall, in Bloxham, on November 8, at 7.30pm. It will be supported by donations from companies across the country.

Lots range from having lunch at The Yurt to giving lunch to a tiger. Also under the hammer will be a variety of textile goods handmade in the Zambian bush, a stay in a luxury glamping site set in a conservation area, jewellery, artisan pots, and a tour of Banbury’s leading high-tech company. The evening raises money for conservation education, and empowering local people to take more responsibility for wildlife.

The Chris Fenner Fund’s activities are focused on the Lower Zambezi and South Luangwa valleys.

The charity commemorates the life of Chris Fenner, a local man who lost his life in Zambia.

More information and reservation details are available from info@chrisfennerfund.org or @chrisfennerfund on Facebook.