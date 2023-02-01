Former Banbury Grammar School pupils are looking for ex-pupils for a special reunion

A photo from the class of ’63, taken 60 years ago - and photos from a recent mini-reunion.

A former Banbury Grammar School pupil has joined forces with a few ex-pupils to organise a special school reunion later this year.

Peter White worked for the Banbury Guardian from 1965 to ’69 when our offices were in Parsons Street, and prior to that he was a pupil at the Grammar School from 1958 to ’64.

He said: “A few of us have met up several times over the years, but decided it would be great if we could organise a special ‘GCE O Level 60th Anniversary’ bash in April.

Some of the class of ’63, taken 60 years ago.

"Sadly we know that some of the people we went to school with are no longer with us, while others moved abroad or live out of the Banbury area. However, we are sure there could be at least 20 to 30 ex-pupils still around Banbury, and we would love to see them again.

“The only criteria is that they must have been part of the Banbury Grammar School 1958 intake, which comprised just over 90 pupils, and took GCE O Levels (now known as GCSEs) in 1963.

"We are a bit overloaded with young ladies at present, so would welcome a few more guys. But it is an open invitation, and we look forward to hearing from anyone who fancies turning their clock back 60 years.”

The reunion will take place on Saturday, April 22, with the venue to be confirmed in either Banbury or Adderbury. Anyone interested can email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] Contact can also be made through the ‘Banbury Grammar School Former Pupils and Staff’ Facebook page.

Three of the ladies who were in the class of ’63, at a recent mini-reunion.