Former Banbury area school student selected for England Rugby squad
A former Bloxham School pupil has been selected to be part of Eddie Jones’ England Rugby squad for the 2022 Six Nations.
Alfie Barbeary, who grew up in the Banbury area, played for Bloxham School from 2014-2019 and played three seasons in Bloxham’s 1st XV squad. He broke the school's try scoring record in 2016, and served as captain of the side in 2017.
Bloxham School issued a statement following Alfie's call-up, which said: "Having already represented his country at U16, U18 and U20, this news means that his dream of a first senior England Cap is within reach.
"We wish him all the best for the upcoming Six Nations Games."
Alfie has most recently played for the Wasps. He joined Wasps’ Senior Academy squad for the 2019/20 season and proceeded into the senior squad in July 2020.