Footballers raise £3,500 for Palestine in exciting tournament in memory of a much-loved Banbury man

Footballers have raised £3,500 for humanitarian relief in Palestine in an exciting tournament in memory of a much-loved Banbury man.

The competition was the third tournament in memory of Mohammed Hashim Asadullah Ijazuddin, who lost his life in a road accident in February 2021.

Spectators watched some exciting play as teams from all over the region vied for the trophy. The eventual winners of the Mohammed Hashim Cup were West Bank FC.

Co-organiser Asad Hussain said: “There was a scintillating display in the group stages where West Bank scored 15 goals in three games to top the group. They went on to dominate Hashim United in the quarter finals before getting through the knockout stages against a resilient Galactics team.

West Bank FC, two-time winners of the Mohammed Hashim Cup which was presented by Mohammed Hashim’s father and grandfather, pictured

"West Bank played a Pink Panthers team who had a 100 per cent record but showed they were a cut above with an unbelievable 8-0 win in the final.

“Mohammed Sahil scored 14 goals in six games and Ibrahim Suleman scored 14 goals in six games. Both West Bank players won awards for the golden boot and player of the tournament.”

Mr Hussain’s joint organisers were Zain Mohammed and Ihsan Husayn.

"The Hashim United Charity Tournament is the third tournament we have organised and each time it is getting better – more people are coming down to support the cause,” said Mr Hussain.

Mohammed Hashim Asadullah Ijazuddin, in whose memory the Boxing Day football tournament was held

A number of teams from Banbury participated including previous tournament winners Paddy’s Having a Party, who crashed out at the group stage.

Hashim United participated along with Club Atletico De 100 Settings, SWIS 313 FC along with teams from out of town such as West Bank - the summer tournament winners - from Birmingham, Reading Royals and Pink Panthers from Oxford

“Around £3,500 has been raised and will be giving it to people in need in Palestine,” said Mr Hussain who originally set up the competition as a way to continue his brother’s legacy. Hashim (Haycha) played club football for Saturday team SWIS FC.

