Football club in Banbury donates last season's kits to schools in West Africa

A football club in Banbury has kindly donated their kit from last season to schools in Sierra Leone to be used for PE lessons.

Banbury Irish AFC have been working alongside Banbury Rotary Club member Alan Wolstencroft to send their old kits to Africa.

The club, which consists of 13 junior and mini teams, gives Alan their old football kits so they can be reused by schools in Sierra Leone for PE lessons and football teams.

A spokesperson for the club said: “At Banbury Irish, we are all about trying to reduce expenditure and helping communities.

Some of the students in Sierra Leone sporting Banbury Irish football shirts.

"To do this, we pass down training kits to younger teams, share and pass down equipment, and also donate to charity.”

Alan first travelled to Africa in 2005 to help the Rotary Club build a school, since then, the Banbury man has returned to Sierra Leone a further 12 times.

Over the years, Alan has raised an incredible £345,000 and played a key role in the construction of 39 new classrooms, nine toilet facilities and water access across eight schools.

A spokesperson for Banbury Irish said: "Banbury Irish is proud to be a supporter of Alan’s work and we regularly donate our kits to him.

"Alan explained that one school uses the Banbury Irish kits as their PE kit and others have used them as their team football kit.