Football club in Banbury donates last season's kits to schools in West Africa
Banbury Irish AFC have been working alongside Banbury Rotary Club member Alan Wolstencroft to send their old kits to Africa.
The club, which consists of 13 junior and mini teams, gives Alan their old football kits so they can be reused by schools in Sierra Leone for PE lessons and football teams.
A spokesperson for the club said: “At Banbury Irish, we are all about trying to reduce expenditure and helping communities.
"To do this, we pass down training kits to younger teams, share and pass down equipment, and also donate to charity.”
Alan first travelled to Africa in 2005 to help the Rotary Club build a school, since then, the Banbury man has returned to Sierra Leone a further 12 times.
Over the years, Alan has raised an incredible £345,000 and played a key role in the construction of 39 new classrooms, nine toilet facilities and water access across eight schools.
A spokesperson for Banbury Irish said: "Banbury Irish is proud to be a supporter of Alan’s work and we regularly donate our kits to him.
"Alan explained that one school uses the Banbury Irish kits as their PE kit and others have used them as their team football kit.
"The work Banbury Irish and Alans Africa does together is simply amazing. It's such a good feeling to be able to help others where we can.”