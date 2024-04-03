Food hygiene scores: Three places get top rating - but Banbury cafe gets just one star
A Banbury cafe has received a one-out-of-five food hygiene rating following an inspection.
The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place from January to March this year.
The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.
Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:
- Rated 5: Antep Kebab House at 2 South Bar Street, Banbury, rated on February 7
- Rated 5: The Light Cinema at Castle Quay, Banbury, rated on March 26
- Rated 5: Zushi at 12 Parsons Street, Banbury, rated on March 28
- Rated 4: Hotel Chocolat Ltd at Ermont Way, Banbury, rated on January 29
- Rated 4: Fireaway Pizza on Broad Street, Banbury, rated on January 30
- Rated 4: Pinto Lounge at 21 High Street, Banbury, rated on February 22
- Rated 4: The Duck on the Pond, in South Newington, rated on February 22
- Rated 3: Kebabish Banbury on Broad Street, Banbury, rated on February 15
- Rated 1: Mar And Rocha at Rear Of 13 And 14 South Bar Street, Banbury, Rated on February 3