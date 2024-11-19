Food hygiene ratings: One Banbury restaurant receives one star rating but several get top scores

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Banbury restaurant has received a one star hygiene rating following a recent inspection from the Food Standards Agency.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place from September to November this year.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

The Food Standards Agency gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online to give customers more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: Caprinos Pizza at 60 High Street, Banbury, rated on November 8

Rated 5:Thai Orchid at 56 North Bar Street, Banbury, rated on November 7

Rated 5:Tin Can Catering Company at Alkerton Oaks Business Park Stratford Road, Shenington, rated on November 7

Rated 5: Cotswold Dining/Farm and Table at The Granary Wykham Farm, Banbury, rated on October 30

Rated 5: The Burrow Coffee House at The Old Co Op Croft Lane, Adderbury, rated on October 21

Rated 5: The Old Auctioneer at 44 Parsons Street, Banbury, rated on October 21

Rated 5: The Coach and Horses at The Green, Adderbury, rated on October 10

Rated 5: Jenny's Cafe at 87 High Street, Banbury, rated on October 9

Rated 5: The Dun Cow at, Hornton, rated on September 27

Rated 5: The Red Cow at The Green, Chesterton, rated on September 11

Rated 5: Waterfall Elior Limited at 27 Foxhall Court School Lane, Banbury, rated on September 5

Rated 5: Ugly Mug at 6 Church Lane, Banbury, rated on August 22

Rated 5: Cream Of The Crop at OX17, rated on August 8

Rated 5: Vintage Teas at Lock29, Castle Quay, Banbury, rated on September 11

Rated 5: Queensway Fish Shop at 63 Mewburn Road, Banbury, rated on September 5

Rated 4: The Fox Inn, at Fox Lane, Souldern, rated on September 24

Rated 4: The Bell Inn, High Street, Adderbury, rated on September 17

Rated 4: The Chandlers Arms, Sibford Road, Epwell, rated on September 11

Rated 4: Elephant And Castle, Humber Street, Bloxham, rated on September 10

Rated 4: Pinto Lounge at Spiceball Park Road, Banbury, Oxfordshire, rated on August 27

Rated 4: RS Burger Shack, 1 Church Lane, Banbury, rated on August 22

Rated 3: Eslend Go Huo, at 53 High Street, Banbury, rated on October 7

Rated 1: La Naty, at 9 Broad Street, Banbury, rated on September 24