Food hygiene ratings: Great news for Banbury as seven businesses receive highest score

The latest food hygiene ratings for Banbury have been released, with seven local places receiving the top score.

The Food Standards Agency has published the results from its latest inspections, which took place in November, December and January.

The ratings are based on the levels of food hygiene during the inspection and cover the handling of food, food storage and preparation, facility cleanliness, and the management of food safety, but are not a guide for food quality.

Here are the latest results from the Food Standards Agency, in order of best ratings and the date they were inspected:

Rated 5: MAI SUSHI, Banbury Gateway Acorn Way, rated on December 16.

Rated 5: Costa at Banbury Railway Station Station Approach, rated on January 8.

Rated 5: Wai Lam House at 85 Chatsworth Drive, rated on January 9.

Rated 5: Bloxham Fish Bar at High Street, Bloxham, rated on January 14.

Rated 5: Thomas Franks Ltd t/a The Open House Kitchen @ Dematic at Balliol House Trinity Way, Adderbury, rated on January 15.

Rated 5: Sushi Daily at Waitrose Southam Road, rated on January 22.

Rated 5: Tim Tim Takeaway at 68 Bridge Street, rated on January 23.

Rated 4: Bengal Spice, New Street, Deddington; rated on December 5.

Rated 4: Tess’ Brilliant Bakes, at 59 Parsons Street, rated on December 11.

Rated 3: Foodies, Market Place, Deddington; rated on November 28.