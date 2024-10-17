Fomer Muay Thai world title challenger to promote Banbury event with 25 fights
Ex-pro Rob Allen’s next Diamond Fight card in Banbury will take place at the Spiceball Leisure Centre on Saturday, October 26.
The event promises to be a full day of action, as around 25 fights will take place from 1pm until around 10pm.
Headlining the packed-out bill is the UK number one Alex Kenton taking on the number four-ranked AJ Durrani in the 53.5kg category.
Rob owns the Team 180 Martial Arts gym on Beaumont Road industrial estate alongside his wife Charlotte.
Both Rob and Charlotte fought as high-level professional Muay Thai fighters and both have held top ten rankings in the UK.
The gym specialises in Muay Thai, kickboxing and boxing and has classes six days a week, which are suitable for all experiences.
For more information or to buy tickets for the event, visit: https://diamondfight.co.uk/
