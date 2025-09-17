Folk rock legends Fairport Convention to perfom in Banbury as part of new tour

Fairport Convention, folk rock pioneers and the creators of the legendary Cropredy festival, will perform in Banbury next month (Sunday, October 19) as part of their autumn tour.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The band, which has played a huge role in the development of folk rock music in its 58-year history, will perform at Banbury’s The Mill.

Founding singer and guitarist Simon Nicol will be joined by long-term Fairport members Dave Pegg on bass and Ric Sanders on violin, as well as Banbury-born multi-instrumentalist Chris Leslie, for the intimate and stripped-back concert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four-piece has proven to be Fairport's most consistent and long-lasting lineup to date, with 28 years of performing under their belts.

Folk rock legends Fairport Convention will perform in Banbury next month as part of a new tour.

Over the band’s almost 60-year history, they have been awarded a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and have been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts for their services to music.

The band’s 1969 album Liege & Lief was also voted as ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’ by Radio 2 listeners.

For information about tickets to the gig in Banbury, visit: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/fairport-convention/