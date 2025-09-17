Folk rock legends Fairport Convention to perfom in Banbury as part of new tour
The band, which has played a huge role in the development of folk rock music in its 58-year history, will perform at Banbury’s The Mill.
Founding singer and guitarist Simon Nicol will be joined by long-term Fairport members Dave Pegg on bass and Ric Sanders on violin, as well as Banbury-born multi-instrumentalist Chris Leslie, for the intimate and stripped-back concert.
The four-piece has proven to be Fairport's most consistent and long-lasting lineup to date, with 28 years of performing under their belts.
Over the band’s almost 60-year history, they have been awarded a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award and have been celebrated with television documentaries on BBC Four and Sky Arts for their services to music.
The band’s 1969 album Liege & Lief was also voted as ‘The Most Influential Folk Album of All Time’ by Radio 2 listeners.
For information about tickets to the gig in Banbury, visit: https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/fairport-convention/