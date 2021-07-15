Floral display outside Banbury Town hall helps mark 130 anniversary of Banbury Star Cycling Club

A floral display has been erected outside Banbury Town hall to help mark 130 anniversary of Banbury Star Cycling Club. (Photo from Banbury Star Cycling Club)

A spokesperson for the Banbury Star Cycling Club said: "Our president, Paul Dean, has been working with Brian Collins, who is a landscape officer at Cherwell DC on ideas to promote the club, our anniversary year and the forthcoming Women's Tour which finishes in Banbury. It also ties in with raising awareness of cycling at a time when studies are taking place to improve cycle routes and conditions in the town.

"The significance of the town hall location is that's where the club's first ride met in 1891. Our 130th ride will also start there on Sunday 8th August.